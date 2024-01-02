Watch Now
South Kansas City man collects abandoned shopping to keep Indian Creek Trail clean

Terrence Nash collected 80 shopping carts on the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, Missouri, with hopes of helping to keep the area clean.

