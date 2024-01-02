South Kansas City man collects abandoned shopping to keep Indian Creek Trail clean
Terrence Nash collected 80 shopping carts on the Indian Creek Trail in south Kansas City, Missouri, with hopes of helping to keep the area clean.
Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash Shopping carts that Terrence Nash collected.Photo by: Terrence Nash