Shots fired, officer returns fire in Shawnee neighborhood

UPDATE; 7:30 A.M. The Shawnee police department says a 911 caller reported hearing gunshots near 67th & Lackman Road.

Officers responded and a suspect fired several rounds and an officer returned fire.

No one was struck and the suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation continues.

Shots were fired in a Shawnee neighborhood just after 5:30 a.m.

Initially multiple officers were called to the area of 69th & Cottonwood and 67th & Midland on reports of shots fired.

As officers arrived, it was determined that shots were fired near 67th & Midland, as police blocked the street and began an investigation.

There were no reports that anyone was struck by the gunfire.

The investigation is ongoing.