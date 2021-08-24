Shots fired near Liberty elementary school Tuesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Liberty police are investigating after shots were fired near an elementary school Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the area of 1800 Place Liberte around 9:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired.

The residential area is roughly a half-mile away from Warren Hills Elementary School, which had its first day of class for the school year beginning at 9:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The school was briefly placed on lockdown while police investigated.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Police believe the shots came from a vehicle that left the area. It is described as a blue Dodge Magnum with black wheels, missing hubcaps, darkly tinted windows and a full moon sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information on the incident or the vehicle should call the Liberty Police Department at 816-439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.