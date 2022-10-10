Watch Now
Shots fired outside J.C. Harmon High School homecoming on Saturday

Increased police presence Monday in response to rumored threats
Posted at 9:54 AM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 11:03:47-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nobody was injured after shots were fired near J.C. Harmon High School's homecoming on Saturday night.

A Kansas City Kansas Public Schools spokesperson said at around 9:40 p.m. there was a disturbance and shots were fired outside the school.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department said officers responded to a reported fight at the school, which was upgraded to a report of shots being fired while police were en route to the scene.

Campus police also responded to the scene, the KCKPS spokesperson said.

Everyone at the homecoming dance left safely.

There was increased police presence at the school Monday morning in response to rumored shooting threats. School began safely Monday morning.

Jean Carter, J.C. Harmon High School Principal, communicated with parents following the events.

