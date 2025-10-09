Federal government shutdown snarls airports, but KCI keeps lines moving

KSHB 41 reporter Grant Stephens covers stories involving downtown Kansas City, Missouri, up to North Kansas City, including consumer issues. Share your story idea with Grant.

Airport officials at Kansas City International Airport are watching the government shutdown closely. So far, Kansas City travelers haven't seen a big impact in efficiency.

Shutdown Snarls Airports Nationwide, But KCI Keeps Lines Moving

Several airports across the country have reported delays and cancellations due to TSA and air traffic controller staffing shortages that have been exacerbated by the shutdown.

KCI says they haven't seen some of the staffing issues other airports have, and that's a good thing for travelers in Kansas City.

Thursday morning at the airport was busy - but the long lines of people waiting to go through TSA moved quickly.

Passengers who fly often say they arrived early - just in case - but were pleasantly surprised.

“It is about normal," Kelly Mayfield said as she waited to go through security. "We got here just a little bit early because we weren’t sure what to expect but everything seems to be flowing just as normal.”

Still, airlines, the TSA, and KCI have all advised travelers to come with time to spare, and to check frequently for any delays as the shutdown will continue to affect travel across the country.

“KCI is running well, it seems like a well-oiled machine and I wouldn’t worry too much about it," Mayfield said.