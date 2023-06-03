Sights from the 2023 Kansas City Juneteenth Parade
Hundreds of community members gathered in the 18th and Vine District on Saturday for the 2023 Kansas City Juneteenth Parade.
Community members walk in the 2023 Kansas City Junteenth Parade.Photo by: KSHB 41 staff Dances at the 2023 Kansas City Juneteenth ParadePhoto by: KSHB 41 staff Community members ride four wheelers at the 2023 Kansas City Junteenth Parade.Photo by: KSHB 41 Display at the Kansas City 2023 Juneteenth ParadePhoto by: KSHB 41 staff Dancers in the 2023 Kansas City Junteenth ParadePhoto by: KSHB 41 Staff Community members walk in the 2023 Kansas City Juneteenth ParadePhoto by: KSHB 41 Staff Community members walk in the 2023 Kansas City Juneteenth parade.Photo by: KSHB 41 Staff Community members pose at the 2023 Kansas City Juneteenth Parade.Photo by: KSHB 41 staff KC Monarchs busPhoto by: KSHB 41 staff