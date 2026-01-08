'Significant increase' in reported flu cases in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department stated Wednesday there is a "significant increase" in reported cases of the flu.

Department numbers for the week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2025, show influenza cases doubled compared to the week prior.

Those numbers were the fourth-highest weekly total in the past 15 years, according to the KCMO Health Department.

The age group hit hardest is children aged four and under, with case rates of 728 per 100,000.

People aged 15 to 24 also show elevated rates at 240 cases per 100,000.

“It is crucial that we take preventive measures to keep our loved ones, friends, and community safe," Dr. Marvia Jones, Director of Health for the KCMO Health Department, said. "This includes staying at home from work, school, and social gatherings when sick. Our health impacts everything in our daily lives, including the ability to go to work, school, family functions, and so many other aspects of life."

Children are getting hit hard by flu cases right now, but the health department said other groups could have significant health problems if they catch the flu.

Those include older adults and people with significant health problems, including heart disease and diabetes.

The department stated that vaccination is the best protection and recommends a flu shot for people six and older.

