Silver Alert issued for a 72-year-old missing Gladstone man

Galdstone Police issued a Silver Alert Sunday night for a missing man.

Rigoberto Gomez, 72, was last seen about 6 p.m. at 5227 N. Baltimore Avenue in Gladstone.

Mr. Gomez left his home and police aren't sure which direction he was traveling.

Cell phone usage points to the Burlington, Ks., area.

Mr. Gomez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 171 pounds.

He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Mr. Gomez was wearing a khaki hat, camouflage coat and jeans.

He is driving a white 1998 Isuzu Hombre pickup truck with Mo license plate 2YB131.

Anyone with information about Mr. Gomez should call 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at 816-436-3550.