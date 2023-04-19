Silver alert issued for Cass County man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing man.

Freddie L. Francy was last seen at the East Lynne Gas Station at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

He was got $17 worth of gas at the gas station and was last seen going southbound on Rt. K.

He was wearing a long sleeve flannel shirt and blue jeans and wears glasses.

He was driving a black 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license plate TF6Y7H.

If you see him or his vehicle, you are asked to call 911 or the the Cass County Sheriff's Office at 816-380-5200.