Silver Alert issued for missing 65-year-old Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 65-year-old Kansas City man.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department reports Brian Doyle is 6'1" and 170 pounds. He has gray and red hair and hazel eyes.

Doyle was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray shorts and black sandals.

He has schizophrenia and high blood pressure.

Police said the man was last seen around 9 a.m. Tuesday when leaving his residence on foot in the 3700 block of E. 98th Terrace.

Doyle is without a phone, wallet or medication.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or KCPD at 816-234-5043.

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