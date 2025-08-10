Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Silver alert issued for missing 69-year-old Wichita man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A silver alert has been issued for a missing Wichita man with dementia who was last seen one week ago at an acute-care center in the city.

Roosevelt Sims, 69, was seen for minor discomfort and discharged the same day at the Wesley Medical Center, 550 N. Hillside St., on Aug. 2.

Sims was first reported missing to the Wichita Police Department on July 25 by his wife.

Sims is a Black male who is 6 feet tall and weighs around 170 pounds.

He has long white hair in a ponytail, and was last seen wearing a black ballcap with "chicken chasing" written on the side, a dark blue t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes.

If you locate Sims, contact the Wichita Police Department at 316-268-4111.

