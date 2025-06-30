Silver Alert canceled, missing 75-year-old Olathe man found safe

UPDATE: June 30, 7:40 a.m.: The Olathe Police Department has canceled the Silver Alert, Mr. Denny has been located and is safe.

The Olathe Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 75-year-old man.

Alan "Skip" Denny, 75 was last seen on foot near his home in the in the area of West 151st Street and South Black Bob Road just after 1:30 Monday morning.

He is a white male, 6'-0" tall, approximately 200 pounds.

He has brown eyes and white hair with a silvery white beard.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a short sleeved shirt.

Denny has Alzheimers.

If you see him, or know his whereabouts call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6363.

