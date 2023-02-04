Silver Alert issued for missing 79-year-old Overland Park man who requires medication

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overland Park police issued a Silver Alert Friday night for a missing 79-year-old man.

Frank Iams was last seen about 6:30 p.m. Friday walking in the 9600 block of Wedd Drive in Overland Park, according to a department news release.

Iams is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds, according to police. He has gray hair and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a green crew neck sweater with yellow lettering, blue multi-colored plaid pajama pants and a purple and white Kansas State University baseball cap.

Iams suffers from medical conditions that require medication.

Police said he may be confused and disoriented.

Anyone with information on Frank Iams should call 911.

—