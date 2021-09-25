Silver Alert issued for missing Basehor man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Basehor, Kansas, man.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says Donald L. Pursley, 77, left his home Sept. 21 around 11 a.m. to go fishing and has not returned home.

Pursley is 5'10" tall, weighs around 170 pounds, has grey hair and has hazel eyes.

He was last known driving a silver 2003 Toyota Tacoma, with Kansas Veterans tag 59982. The pickup truck has USMC and POW stickers on the rear window.

Pursley was last seen within a 10-mile radius of Oskaloosa, Kansas.

His family reported him missing Friday evening. They say Pursley sometimes fishes at Lake Perry in Jefferson County or Smithville Lake in Missouri.

Anyone who sees Pursley, or knows his whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Basehor Police Department at 913-758-4022.

