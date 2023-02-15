Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Silver Alert issued for missing Belton man diagnosed with dementia, diabetes

Lloyd Curphey
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Provided
Lloyd Curphey.
Lloyd Curphey
Posted at 8:50 PM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 21:50:46-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Belton man diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Belton police said Lloyd J. Curphey, 70, left his residence today for a trip to a grocery store in Belton and was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday night asking for directions in Gardner, Kansas.

Curphey is white, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a bright blue coat, according to Belton police.

Belton police said Mr. Curphey was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number JK03U

Anyone who sees Curphey should call 911.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.