Silver Alert issued for missing Belton man diagnosed with dementia, diabetes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a missing Belton man diagnosed with dementia and diabetes.

Belton police said Lloyd J. Curphey, 70, left his residence today for a trip to a grocery store in Belton and was last seen at 5 p.m. Tuesday night asking for directions in Gardner, Kansas.

Curphey is white, 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He has gray hair, blue eyes and was wearing a bright blue coat, according to Belton police.

Belton police said Mr. Curphey was driving a 2013 GMC Terrain with Missouri license plate number JK03U

Anyone who sees Curphey should call 911.

