Silver Alert issued for missing Deborah A. Johnson

Posted at 6:57 AM, Oct 15, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing KC woman.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Deborah A. Johnson, 70, who has been missing since 10p.m. Friday night.

Johnson is 5'-6" tall, 170 pounds.

She was last seen in the 7100 block of E. 112th Street wearing a black sweater, a white tank top, pink pajama pants, and blue slippers.

She is driving a tan Chevrolet Trailblazer with MO license JC1J7C.

Ms. Johnson has dementia and easily forgets where she is or how to get home, along with other medical conditions that require medication.

IF you know her whereabouts, call 911, or the Missing Persons Unit at 816 234-5220.

