Endangered person advisory issued for missing Raytown man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Raytown man.

Jeremy Thompson, 40, was last seen in the area of 11500 Hidden Lake Drive about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thompson suffers from multiple mental health issues that require medication, and he currently doesn't have them with him.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a long sleeve camouflage shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone who sees Thompson is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at (816)-737-6020 or the nearest law enforcement agency.

