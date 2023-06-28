Watch Now
Endangered person advisory issued for missing Raytown man

Posted at 4:09 PM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 17:09:42-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing Raytown man.

Jeremy Thompson, 40, was last seen in the area of 11500 Hidden Lake Drive about 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Thompson suffers from multiple mental health issues that require medication, and he currently doesn't have them with him.

He was last seen wearing glasses, a long sleeve camouflage shirt and camouflage pants.

Anyone who sees Thompson is asked to call the Raytown Police Department at (816)-737-6020 or the nearest law enforcement agency.


