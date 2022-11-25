Silver Alert issued for missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday, but never arrived.

Rebecca Turner, 76, was last seen leaving her driveway at 2016 NE 72nd Terrace in Gladstone on Thursday morning.

Turner told family she was east of Des Moines, Iowa, at around 10:30 a.m., but she has yet to make it to her destination in Iowa City.

She was driving white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with Missouri license plate RC2R0Y.

Turner is diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or the Gladstone Police Department at (816)-4360-3550, at extension 7.

