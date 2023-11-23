Silver Alert issued for missing Kansas City, Missouri, man last seen Wednesday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert was issued by the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department for a missing 73-year-old man suffering from medical conditions.

Arthur Snyder was last seen about 3 a.m. in the area of East 44th Street and Moats Drive in KCMO.

Police said he was in light blue 2001 Jeep Gladiator with California license plates, according to KCMO police.

Snyder is white, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

He has gray hair and green eyes.

Snyder wore a long-sleeve black shirt and blue jeans.

He has medical condition that require care, police said.

Anyone with information about Arthur Snyder should call 911.