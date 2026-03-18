Silver alert issued for missing Kansas City, Missouri, woman, 62

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 62-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, woman.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for Carol Marshall

Marshall was last seen around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 8300 block of Ward Parkway.

Marshall is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

She has been diagnosed with possible early-stage dementia.

Anyone who knows Marshall’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 911 or the KCPD Missing Persons Section at 816-234-5043.

