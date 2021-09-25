Silver Alert issued for missing Shawnee woman

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Shawnee, Kansas, woman.

Marsha A. McClellan, 81, has been diagnosed with dementia and has not driven in over six months, according to a Shawnee Police Department release.

She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 135 pounds, has blue eyes and has short white hair.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says McClellan left her home Friday at approximately 2 p.m.

McClellan was last seen driving in a tan 2013 Buick Encore, with Kansas Veteran tag 75AZD, east at Johnson Drive and Nieman Road around 3 p.m.

Anyone who sees McClellan or her vehicle, or knows her whereabouts, is asked to call 911 or the Shawnee Police Department at (913) 742-6770.

