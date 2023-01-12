Silver Alert issued for missing Spring Hill man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing Spring Hill, Kansas, resident Irvin D. Middlebusher.

Middlebusher, 84, was last seen around 3:30-4 a.m. Thursday near 22550 S. Franklin St.

He is described as a 6’ tall man with white hair and blue eyes. He weighs around 220 pounds.

Police say he has dementia and was last seen wearing a dark-colored suit while carrying a bible.

Anyone with information concerning Middlebusher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Spring Hill Police Department at 913-782-0270.

