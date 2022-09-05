Silver Alert canceled for missing Wichita, Kansas, man with dementia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Update | Authorities said Cromwell was located and is safe.

Original story | Authorities have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a Wichita, Kansas, man who's been missing since 11 a.m. on Monday.

According to the Wichita Police Department, Phillip C. Cromwell was last seen at his home in Wichita.

Cromwell, 81, was driving a black 2007 GMC Sierra truck with Kansas tag's 083GNZ.

A photo of the truck is provided below:

Provided GMC Sierra

A license plate reader captured his truck at around 3:15 p.m. in Nickerson, Kansas.

Police said Cromwell is diagnosed with dementia and may be traveling to the Lyons, Kansas, area.

He was last wearing black jeans, a gray shirt with blue letters and Black shoes.

Anyone who sees Cromwell is asked to call 911.

