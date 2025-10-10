Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, beloved chaplain for Loyola Chicago basketball team, dies at 106

CHICAGO — Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, the beloved chaplain for Loyola Chicago's men's basketball team, has died at 106.

The university announced her death on Thursday night.

She became an international celebrity during the team's 2018 Final Four run and there was even a bobblehead of her likeness.

Health issues led her to step down in August, but she remained an adviser.

Loyola President Mark C. Reed praised her as a source of wisdom and grace for over 60 years.

Sister Jean published a memoir in 2023 sharing life lessons.