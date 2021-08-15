Small plane makes emergency landing on Highway 75.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A small plane headed to Omaha, Nebraska from Topeka lost its engine and was forced to make an emergency landing Saturday night.

Around 8:15 p.m., the plane landed near 142nd Road and U.S. Highway 75 on the northbound portion of the highway, according to the Jackson County Sheriff.

The 1991 Bonanza V35 was able to land without incident. Although, it nearly struck overhead power lines.

Only one northbound lane was closed until the plane was removed, which required two lanes to close. By 9:35 p.m., all lanes were open.

All four occupants were uninjured.

