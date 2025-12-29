Smallest to smallest: Curaçao's World Cup dreams come true in Kansas City

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration and World Cup stories. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

The smallest country ever to qualify for a World Cup will make history in the smallest city ever to host World Cup matches when Curaçao takes the field in Kansas City this summer.

In just a couple of days, it will be a World Cup year, and Kansas City will host seven teams during the group stage. Among them is Curaçao, creating a unique connection between two places that share more than just their compact size.

"It's actually quite amazing. It's a dream for the island,” said Raymond Mulder. He’s the goalkeeper coach for the Curaçao national team and says the passion there is hard to match.

For the first time ever, Curaçao has qualified for the biggest soccer competition. Their second game will be in Kansas City.

"The stadium is so beautiful,” said Mulder, who’s excited to play at the home of the Chiefs. "Still, to be honest, I can't really believe that we are going."

Mike Osepa is from Curaçao. He graduated from Rockhurst University in 2016 and is looking forward to having an excuse to visit KC.

"We bring the heat, we bring the culture, we bring passion,” Osepa said.

Curaçao is as big as Kansas City, Kansas, in population—around 156,000 people.

But the ties to the metro run deep.

Sonya Kieffer is from Kansas City. She has been living in Curaçao for more than two decades.

"This place is magical. The people are magical,” Kieffer said. She says the “smiling people” is one of the similarities.

"People are very friendly—very, very passionate about what they do and who they're rooting for,” said Osepa.

A passion that pushes the limits.

"They are selling their cars to watch their team play in Kansas City,” Kieffer said.

They might not be big, but they promise to be loud.

"You're definitely going to notice us when we're there,” Osepa said.

Curaçao will play in Kansas City on June 20 against Ecuador.

