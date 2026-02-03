Smithville residents successfully petition for audit of city operations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick says his office is launching an audit of Smithville’s city government after receiving a petition from city residents.

Fitzpatrick announced Tuesday his office had received a petition for audit signed by 755 residents, meeting the audit threshold for the city of 700 signatures.

The audit will focus on the government operations following an initial meeting with city officials on Tuesday.

“I appreciate the people of Smithville who took the time to collect the signatures necessary to initiate this petition audit, and I want them to know we take this duty very seriously,” State Auditor Fitzpatrick said in a news release Tuesday. “We will spend the coming months performing a detailed review of city operations that will give taxpayers a better understanding of how their city government is performing, and how it can improve.”

The audit marks the first time the state auditor’s office has conducted an audit of Smithville.

Residents who want to share information for the audit can call 800-347-8597, email moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or visit auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

