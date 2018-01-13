Smithville schools deep clean amid flu season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Smithville students enjoyed a day off from school Friday, cleaning crews from the district spent the day hard at work.

From one table to the next, chair after chair, they sprayed a hospital-grade disinfectant and scrubbed every surface they could.

Crews used Friday's day-off to deep clean every surface in the building in hopes of combating the spread of the flu.

The CDC predicts this "very active" flu season will continue and could get even worse.

"We are seeing a spike in attendance-related items because of the flu," said Wayne Krueger, the district's assistant superintendent for support services.

Last week, according to Krueger, the district had 23 students with confirmed cases of the flu and 61 other students battling flu-like symptoms.

Desks, door knobs, water fountains and countertops are the main places students touch and where germs linger after a child coughs or sneezes. The germs are then spread very easily, which is why the school district is reminding parents who have sick children to keep their kids home.

"We can spend a lot of time cleaning and sanitizing the building. But if a sick person keeps coming back and keep coming back and keep coming back, it doesn't do any good," said Krueger. "Kids want to come to school but if they are sick, they need to stay home."

Some of the best ways to prevent a child from getting the flu is to make sure they have the flu shot, wash their hands regularly not just before eating or after using the bathroom and making sure they cough and sneeze into their elbows.