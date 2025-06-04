Smoke from Canadian wildfires reduces air quality Wednesday in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smoke from wildfires in Canada reduced air quality in Kansas City on Wednesday, June 4.

The Mid-America Regional Council rated the quality level orange, which means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Kansas City's air quality is currently at level orange with high particulate matter concentrations due to smoke from Canadian wildfires. The #KC region may periodically experience increased smoke from Canadian wildfires as they continue to burn.https://t.co/1ctP0nqxOA pic.twitter.com/CBdsYG3EmL — MARC AirQ Program (@airqkc) June 4, 2025

MARC said the KC region may “periodically experience increased smoke from Canadian wildfires as they continue to burn.”

Kansas Citians are advised to limit their time outdoors, especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens, per MARC.

—