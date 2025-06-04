Watch Now
Smoke from Canadian wildfires reduces air quality Wednesday in Kansas City

Air quality on Wednesday, June 4.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Smoke from wildfires in Canada reduced air quality in Kansas City on Wednesday, June 4.

The Mid-America Regional Council rated the quality level orange, which means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

MARC said the KC region may “periodically experience increased smoke from Canadian wildfires as they continue to burn.”

Kansas Citians are advised to limit their time outdoors, especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens, per MARC.

