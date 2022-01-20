Smokey conditions reported following KCK apartment fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters battled an apartment fire that produced smoke that could be seen from far away.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to an apartment building near Argentine Boulevard and S. 7th Street.

KCK FD says no one was hurt in this apartment fire on Argentine Blvd just south of 7th. Lots of smoke and the house next door also caught fire. Argentine will be closed while they fight the fire. pic.twitter.com/rbJweWJPAB — Chris Morrison (@KCChrisM) January 20, 2022

Crews worked to extinguish the fire, which also spread to a home next door.

A fire department spokesperson said no one was injured in the fire.

A section of Argentine Boulevard remained closed during firefighting activities.