Smokey conditions reported following KCK apartment fire

Chris Morrison/KSHB-TV
Around 2 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to an apartment building near Argentine Boulevard and S. 7th Street in Kansas City, Kansas.
Posted at 3:18 PM, Jan 20, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters battled an apartment fire that produced smoke that could be seen from far away.

Around 2 p.m. Thursday, crews responded to an apartment building near Argentine Boulevard and S. 7th Street.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire, which also spread to a home next door.

A fire department spokesperson said no one was injured in the fire.

A section of Argentine Boulevard remained closed during firefighting activities.

