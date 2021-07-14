Smokin' Joe's BBQ announces closure

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City metro barbecue restaurant announced Tuesday its plans to close.

Smokin’ Joe’s BBQ, 519 East Santa Fe Street in Olathe, shared the decision in a Facebook post.

Rhonda Lorenz said in the post that price increases, an employee shortage and repairs prompted her to shutter the establishment.

“I want to thank everyone for your support and business throughout the years and you will all be greatly missed,” Lorenz wrote.

41 Action News reported in April that metro barbecue restaurants saw a cost increase of up to 50% for some meats.

Also in April, Kansas City-area businesses reported having a hard time hiring staff after closures and changes in operations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smokin’ Joe’s will have a sale Thursday on smoked meats, coleslaw, beans and sauce.