SMSD board approves one-time bonus payments for qualified employees

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Qualified employees in the Shawnee Mission School District are in line for a one-time payment after the district’s school board approved the measure Monday night.

Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard said the district plans to use federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief III funds to provide the one-time payment of $700.

Hubbard told the board the total cost of the one-time payments would not exceed roughly $2.3 million.

Among those eligible include all employees who were employed at the district on or before Jan. 25, 2022; Had completed a contract for 2021-2022 or didn’t have a “gap” in their employment; continued their employment for the 2022-23 school year; are still employed at the date of disbursement.

The district anticipates the payments will be made around Sept. 6, 2022.

Hubbard told the board that the payments are in recognition of staff’s work during the ongoing pandemic and an effort toward retaining employees moving forward.

