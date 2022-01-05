Snow Creek Mountain Resort to reopen Friday with limited hours

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snow Creek Mountain Resort will open for the season on Friday after previously pushing its opening date due to record warmth.

However, due to staffing issues and COVID-19 Snow Creek will have open with limited hours.

According to a Facebook post , it will only open on Friday through Sunday with the following hours:

Friday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"We are not immune to the considerable operating challenges that exist beyond unseasonably warm temperatures, so this season is going to be different," said Greg Mottashed, the general manager at Snow Creek. "I want to be honest about the difficult choices we’ve had to make and why I ultimately decided to make them."

Mottshed said Snow Creek will continue to monitor the situation and expand hours as possible.

In the meantime, skiers will be able to enjoy the attractions of the resort.

Snow Creek added a grab-and-go window for food and drinks. They're also partnering with local food trucks during operating hours.