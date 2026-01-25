Snow doesn't stop essential workers in Kansas communities

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

When snow blankets Louisburg, Kansas, the quiet city becomes even more peaceful. But for essential workers, staying inside isn't an option – they have to brave the elements to keep their communities running.

Stan Shofner from Public Works spent Saturday driving all over the city, snow plowing and thawing frozen water meters.

"It's important to keep the roads clear," Shofner said.

The freezing temperatures caused several water meters to freeze, forcing at least one store to close temporarily.

"We thawed out several this afternoon," Shofner said.

To fix the problem, he uses an innovative approach — his car.

"Exhaust is up to here, and we run hot air off the exhaust down into the meter pit," Shofner said.

Shofner wasn't the only one working in the frigid conditions.

The Bell family from Louisburg Lawn and Tree Service was also out preparing for a busy day.

"Well, it just gives us something to do in the wintertime," Jim Bell said.

With almost 40 properties to plow, father and son Jim and Alex Bell had plenty to keep them busy.

"There's really nothing better to do than maybe push some snow," Alex Bell said.

About 30 miles away in Olathe, essential workers faced similar challenging conditions. But they found help from an unexpected source – volunteers from the KC Off-Road Club.

Tyler Davis, one of more than 50 volunteer drivers, helps transport essential workers who can't safely drive in the snow.

"It gives everybody a great sense of joy being able to help," Davis said.

The volunteers help people like Hattie Harden and Kenza Chellali, who work at a nursing home and needed safe transportation to care for residents.

"It makes me feel very appreciated — that you had the choice not to be out in the cold, but you did that just for our residents, so they could have good care and we wouldn't be as short-staffed," Harden said.

For Davis, the effort is simple.

"Everybody needs a little hand up every once in a while," Davis said.

