Snow, ice and sleet hit northwest Missouri

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Residents in Maryville received snow, sleet and freezing rain. The active weather creating a mess.

"This will help the mailman," said Bob Pevey who lives in Maryville.

At 83 years old, Pevey usually depends on some heavier machinery to clear the front path to his home.

"I've got a snowblower but it won't do me any good," he said.

The city received freezing rain, sleet, then snow on Thursday morning. This created a thick layer of ice underneath the snowfall that Pevey said can only be scraped off with a shovel.

Several other people were out shoveling, saying the bitter cold temperatures and strong wind was adding to the miserable conditions.

But Pevey argues this storm was nothing. After more than 50 years living in Maryville, he's seen a lot more snow than this.

"Probably 12 or 14 inches," he said.

What Pevey finds more shocking is the abrupt change in weather.

"Yesterday it was about 50 degrees, just right to go bird hunting," said Pevey.

While the option to move someplace warmer is always there, Pevey said he'd rather stay. Sharing with us he doesn't really mind the cold or shoveling the snow.