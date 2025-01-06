SNOW PLOW PROGRESS | Stay up to date with Kansas City area snow removal

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Public works crews have been busy all Sunday attempting to stay ahead of a winter storm that walloped the Kansas City region.
Their work continues Sunday night and into Monday.
6pm--This system's last push of the heavy snow continues for another hour. Most of the snow ends by 11pm.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) January 6, 2025
Blowing snow will continue until early Monday morning. #mowx #kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/vBB09aZnxi
Here’s how you can see if they’ve made it to your neighborhood and the status of other streets:
MoDOT Travel Information
KDOT Travel Information
Kansas City, Missouri, snow map
Overland Park map
Olathe map
Independence map
Shawnee map
Lee’s Summit
