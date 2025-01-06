Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

SNOW PLOW PROGRESS | Stay up to date with Kansas City area snow removal

Screenshot 2025-01-05 at 6.42.29 AM.png
KC SCOUT
Screenshot 2025-01-05 at 6.42.29 AM.png
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Public works crews have been busy all Sunday attempting to stay ahead of a winter storm that walloped the Kansas City region.

Their work continues Sunday night and into Monday.

Here’s how you can see if they’ve made it to your neighborhood and the status of other streets:

MoDOT Travel Information
KDOT Travel Information
Kansas City, Missouri, snow map
Overland Park map
Olathe map
Independence map
Shawnee map
Lee’s Summit

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone