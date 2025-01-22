Snowstorm causes trash pickup delays in the Hickman Mills neighborhood in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The record-breaking snowstorm in early January created a myriad of issues and delays, including trash pick-up services.

It's been almost three weeks since the storm and some residents in the Hickman Mills neighborhood in Kansas City, Mo., said they're still seeing delays trash service.

Kelly Ogle is one resident whose trash is piling up in her garage.

Ogle said the trash truck came by Monday and picked up the two tagged and untagged trash bags that were sitting next to her trash bin.

The crew did not take the contents of her trash bin.

"After waiting four weeks, three or four weeks, to get picked up and have things left, it’s just maddening," Ogle said.

Ogle's neighbor said crews did the exact opposite with her trash pickup.

Cheyenne Laird said the bags in her trash bin were picked up, but not the extra bags she set next to the trash bin.

The women said their biggest issue is the inconsistency.

"Some houses, they picked up the extra bags they had," Laird said. "Our neighbor over here, they had quite a few bags. They took them all up. So, I don't know why they didn't pick up our bags."

The residents were told they were allowed to have two extra bags of trash because of the delays in service.

"If you didn’t pick up our bag in three weeks, the least you could do is pick up some extra bags," Laird said.

Both women have called 3-1-1 and created a report on the 3-1-1 app.

Those actions are requested by the city.

KSHB 41 reached out to the city.

They said the snowstorm increased citywide trash volume by 60% and crews are working at least one day behind.

They are asking people to continue to leave their trash bags on the curb.

Both women hope there is better communication in the future.

"Give us updates, let us know what the plans are, so we're not sitting out here frustrated, not knowing what's going on," Ogle said.

