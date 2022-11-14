Snowy conditions begin in Kansas City area Monday night
Pictures of snow that made landfall on Monday, Nov. 14.
Snow in Raymore, Missouri.Photo by: Michelle Plummer Snowy puppy in Parkville.Photo by: Jennifer Snow in LibertyPhoto by: Dan Erholtz Snow in OsawatomiePhoto by: Peter C Reithmayr First snowPhoto by: Jonathan Brown Louisburg snowPhoto by: Provided Gladstone snowPhoto by: Anna Carelton Snow in Overland ParkPhoto by: Debbie Fisher Snow in Kansas City, KansasPhoto by: George C. Sievers Snow in LibertyPhoto by: Linda A. Snow in RaymorePhoto by: Sharon Gebaur Stilwell, Kansas, snowPhoto by: Mickey O'Dell Snow in Overland ParkPhoto by: Laurie Smith Snow in west BeltonPhoto by: Luke Swartz Snow in Bonner SpringsPhoto by: Kyle Lanham