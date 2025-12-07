'So beautiful': KC community hosts farewell celebration to historic 250+ year old tree

KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

Not many things are able to live more than two and a half centuries. However, a tree is being celebrated for its longevity and historic roots as the community prepares to say goodbye.

The community came together December 6 to honor the tree's legacy.

Frank the Liberty Tree has stood tall in Kansas City since way before our city or state even got a name. It even lived before our nation was founded.

The tree got its name, Frank, after a previous owner of the property where Frank stands.

For some, it may look like any old tree; Every year it drops its leaves during the fall and regenerates back in the spring.

However, the burr oak tree is far from being any old tree. It's earned a special recognition from the Missouri Department of Conservation in 1976, in celebration of the United States bicentennial. This recognition dedicated the oak as a Liberty Tree.

The Liberty Tree recognition was given to trees alive before 1776, the year the U.S. was founded, according to the Missouri Conservationist.

The tree has lived through many monumental events.

"This tree is pre-Revolutionary War. It’s pre-Louisiana Purchase. It is pre-Civil War, pre-World War I, World War II. All of these incredible things have happened in the world," KC Councilmember Crispin Rea said.

"Although probably not much happened right here 250 years ago, other than a bird dropped a seed that turned into this magnificent tree," he continued.

Frank the Liberty Tree will be cut down at the beginning of next year.

"Unfortunately, due to root fungus we will have to take him down for safety reasons," organizer Crystal Beasley said.

Beasley said while its sad to see a historic tree like this go, she can't help but think about the centuries of memories it created.

"Thank you to 250 years of giving shade, legacy and protection for this community," Beasley said.

"It’s brought me to tears. There’s just a majesty and a presence," Diana Wilson said.

Wilson and her daughter came to see the tree and take in its stature.

"Ah, so beautiful," Angela French said as she took a photo with the tree.

She said the tree offers a glimpse into history, as she reflected on the meaning behind it.

"To realize you’re just a grain of sand in time and, you know, just the small moment of getting to cherish and honor the life that it’s had, it's just really phenomenal," French said.

The gathering was marked with a champagne and sparking cider toast, a celebration of life for Frank the Liberty Tree.

French said in a way, the tree acted sort of like a giving tree.

"You know, it's just the Shel Silverstein story," French said. "That legacy of the tree and the story and how many, what it gave to so many different people. It just kind of makes me think of that."

The owner of the tree, Jessica Thomas, said she moved into the house in August and didn't realize she'd inherited the historic gem. When she learned of it's possible disease she reached out to the Department of Conservation to see what to do.

With little options on ways to treat the fungus the department said the tree would have to be cut down, giving her permission.

The company behind the tree's removal has plans on saving pieces. Those at the event were able to sign up to get a piece after the tree is removed.

The cost of removing Frank is on the owners. Beasley set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the removal.