'So many rely on this area': Lawrence Bird Alliance opposes proposed development near Baker Wetlands

The Lawrence Bird Alliance published a letter objecting to a proposed development project near the Baker Wetlands. Wednesday night, the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission will discuss the project.

Local civil engineering company Landplan Engineering PA wants to build soccer fields, indoor and outdoor golf activities, housing, retail, hotels and more to the west of Baker Wetlands, according to the firm's amended New Boston Crossing development plan.

COURTESY: City of Lawrence

Kelly Barth, secretary of the Lawrence Bird Alliance, says Baker Wetlands is her sanctuary. It sits adjacent to Lawrence city limits on the south end of town.

“It’s so peaceful out here," she said. "Humans need that. They need this place to recreate and come and restore.”

So do the 287 birds, 98 other vertebrates and 497 plant species identified at the wetlands, Barth said.

“Because this is such a unique habitat of wetlands, we get lots of unique species here that depend on this area, both during migration and breeding," she said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

Migrating birds often use stars to navigate their paths.

The Lawrence Bird Alliance is concerned about the possible noise and light pollution from the proposed development.

“Light pollution is a serious problem for lots of birds, especially during migration. Light can disorient birds," she said.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

In its development plan, Landplan Engineering says it's in communication with Baker Wetlands about its concerns. Those conversations have focused on limiting light pollution, limiting the amount of stormwater runoff, and preserving the view from the wetlands.

Landplan Engineering's development plan says it will work to limit light pollution from the project. It also plans to keep the wetland areas undisturbed.

Chris Morrison/KSHB

“You can’t tell migratory birds thousands of miles away, ‘Oh, just ignore that area that has excessive lighting,'" Barth said.

Barth believes the proposed development would be "disastrous."

“Eastern meadowlark, the state bird of Kansas, relies heavily on this wetlands area and for breeding, and grassland birds in particular are in steep decline," she said. "... [The] wetlands has a beautiful patch of grasslands that these birds rely on."

Chris Morrison/KSHB Kelly Barth

Barth will read the Lawrence Bird Alliance's letter of opposition at the Lawrence-Douglas County Planning Commission meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“It was important to us that we speak out on behalf of those that don’t have a voice in a public setting," Barth said.

KSHB 41 News reached out to Landplan Engineering for additional comment but has not yet heard back.

