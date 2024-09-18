South Kansas City hospital reflects on 150 years, changes in health care

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. Share your story idea with Megan .

St. Joseph Medical Center is one of south Kansas City’s largest employers and health care providers in the area.

Come October, the health care system will cross a milestone of providing care for 150 years.

"For any business to survive 150 years is extraordinary," said Jodi Fincher, CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Fincher celebrated with her staff by throwing a large barbecue.

Over the last 150 years, Fincher said the Catholic hospital system has significantly grown.

"Our staff and providers are very 'change champions,'" she said. “They understand we can’t do things the way we did 150 years ago or even five years ago, and in order to progress, we have to change and we have to adapt — whether it’s in health care or in how we get paid by our payers."

St. Joseph's adaptation was proven by a change of ownership when the community hospital was struggling financially.

Now, Fincher said the hospital system has room for 310 beds and employs 1,000 people.

"I see us continuing to invest in more technology, invest in the community, being forward facing in the community, and being that lifeline to south Kansas City," Fincher said.

While much has changed, Fincher said the standard of care hasn’t.

She said the commitment to care and legacy comes from St. Joseph's Catholic roots.

As a community hospital, she said those values are shown through the physicians who have practiced in the system for decades.

Gus Spallo, 91, has sought care at St. Joseph Medical Center for over 80 years.

He said he can recall every doctor, nurse and provider who has helped him.

"We go away back," he said. "My first time with St. Joseph was in 1943. [In] 1943, I was 10 years old."

Spallo said receiving care at St. Joseph has been a "blessing" and he "can't thank them enough."

“I feel great. It’s something that I’ll carry with me as long as I live," Spallo said.

In the next 150 years, Fincher envisions the hospital continuing to add progressive care.

"So south Kansas City is growing, and we want to grow with it," Fincher said. "We know we can do it because we made it, and we will continue to adapt and be here for our community."

