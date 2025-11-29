South KCMO residents packed a police patrol station to find out about neighborhood watch training program

KSHB 41 reporter Megan Abundis covers Kansas City, Missouri, including neighborhoods in the southern part of the city. She found out about the return of KCPD training programs for neighborhood watch programs in south Kansas City. Megan found residents are excited to see the program revived to help cut down the crime rate in their neighborhoods. Share your story idea with Megan .

The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is reviving its neighborhood watch training program just in time for the holiday season.

KCPD's South Patrol has dealt with cases that include 48 stolen cars, 40 shoplifting cases, and 21 home burglaries in about 90 days.

Police officers know these numbers typically increase during the holiday season with more thieves turning to stealing packages delivered on front porches.

It's why they're bringing back the neighborhood watch program after it ended a few years ago.

South Patrol Criminal Reports Since Sept 1.

Stolen Auto: 48

Shoplifting : 40

Theft from auto: 26

Stealing: 23

Residential burglary: 21

Theft from auto (auto parts): 20

Nonresidential burglary: 18

Stealing from a building or residence: 5

Robbery: 7

Tampering: 1

Officer Erika Storm is one of the community interaction officers at South Patrol leading the program's return.

"We're trying to kick start that again," Storm said. "We've had a lot of interest, so I'm excited."

The program drew large crowds from homeowners associations and neighborhood groups from Bannister Acres, Indian Heights, and Holmes-Garden.

While every community has different needs, some issues remain consistent across south Kansas City.

"Crime, a lot of break-ins," said Barbara, a south KCMO resident. "Especially into cars."

Jason Haugh said there also is a lot of graffiti, stolen autos and home break-ins.

Estelle Lewis, who lives in south Kansas City, and also is a landlord, sees other community needs.

"We need our youth and our police officers to interact in a positive way," Lewis said. "It's people having a hard time every day. Life is not easy."

The neighborhood watch signs are obtained through the training program and installed by the city as communities seek the official designation.

"Everyone asks, 'Are we getting signs, how do we get signs?"' Storm said.

Residents have seen positive results from increased police presence in the past.

"The police presence helped out a lot, helped people feel safe," Haugh said.

Lewis views the program as important in building relationships.

"Friends, and allies," Lewis said.

Officer Storm believes the program addresses a fundamental community need.

"It's so common for people not to know their neighbors," Storm said. "This program encourages them to get to know their neighbors."

The officer emphasizes why community involvement is essential for public safety.

"We need eyes and ears on the streets," she said. "There's not enough officers to have an officer at every street corner. That's why we need the community and that's why this program does work."

The program's effectiveness comes from neighbors communicating with each other and being educated about crime prevention.

"Empower themselves so they know what to look for, what to expect and how to try and prevent themselves from being victims and help their community and neighbors do the same," Storm said.

Certified neighborhood watchers receive training on recognizing suspicious activity, knowing when to call 911, and even preventing unnecessary 911 calls through education.

"Anything we can do to prevent them from going through these horrible situations," Storm said. "Usually police officers are encountering people on their worst days. We don't get to see people on good days, so being able to interact with them in this scenario and empower them to know that they have the tools."

The program also covers practical safety measures.

"Protecting your home, protecting your vehicle," Haugh said.

Community members see the program as empowering neighborhoods to take control of their safety.

"Building community, building relationships, building confidence," Lewis said.

"I hope people have more of a sense of safety, know exactly what to do, what numbers to call," Haugh said.

The next neighborhood watch training program is scheduled in the spring at South Patrol. Interested residents can reach out to their KCPD community interaction officer for more information.

