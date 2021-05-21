South side of downtown loop to be closed all weekend for Baltimore Ave. bridge work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown drivers will need to find a route around the total closure of a highly trafficked area this weekend.

Interstate 670 will be completely closed between Interstate 35 and Interstate 70 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday through around 5 a.m. Monday.

The Missouri Department of Transportation said the closure is for the demolition of the Baltimore Avenue bridge, which the department said is nearing the end of its time and needs to be replaced.

Drivers are advised to take the northern side of the downtown loop to get around the project.

They are asked to note the following ramp closures, too.

The ramp from northbound I-35 to eastbound I-670

The ramp from southbound I-35 to eastbound I-670

The Truman Rd. ramp just past Broadway to eastbound I-670

The ramp from Wyoming St. to eastbound I-670

The ramp from eastbound I-70 to westbound I-670

The ramp from northbound U.S. 71 to westbound I-670

The ramp from 10th St. to westbound I-670

The ramp from westbound I-70 to westbound I-670

The new Baltimore Avenue bridge will not look much different from its predecessor.

The new bridge will be the same height and width of the old one, MoDOT said, and will reuse the same decorative fencing.

Crews spent Thursday removing that fencing and shutting down Baltimore Avenue.

Baltimore Avenue will be closed until December.

