Southbound I-35 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, to close for pavement repairs this weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southbound Interstate 35 in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, will be closed this weekend for pavement repairs.

Repaving work will force the closure of SB I-35 from the interchange of I-35 and I-670 to the ramps to I-70, Broadway Boulevard, and SB U.S. 169 Highway, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

Crews will start working at 7 p.m. Friday and end at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 23.

The lane closures will also require a handful of ramp closures on the western edge of downtown.

The ramps that will be closed are:



Ramp from EB I-70 to SB I-35

Ramp from WB I-70 to SB I-35

Ramp from 5th St to SB I-35

Ramp from SB US-169 to SB I-35

Ramp from 12th St. to SB I-35

Ramp from 13th St. to SB I-35

This work will impact some KC Current fans leaving Friday night's match against Angel City FC.

Motorists should plan ahead to find alternate routes and be aware of work in the area.

All work is weather permitting.

