Southbound I-49 closed in Harrisonville due to fatal head-on collision

KSHB 41 Staff
Posted at 1:58 PM, Feb 07, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 49's southbound lanes are closed around the 161 mile marker in Cass County due to a fatal head-on collision, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

"A detour is located at Rt. J in Peculiar. Expect delays in the area," MSHP Troop A said in a tweet.

Around that area in Harrisonville, cars are being diverted off the highway.

Details of the crash have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.

