Southbound I-49 closed in Harrisonville due to fatal head-on collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Interstate 49's southbound lanes are closed around the 161 mile marker in Cass County due to a fatal head-on collision, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

"A detour is located at Rt. J in Peculiar. Expect delays in the area," MSHP Troop A said in a tweet.

Around that area in Harrisonville, cars are being diverted off the highway.

All lanes are closed along southbound I-49 @ the 161.2 mile marker in Harrisonville, Cass Co., due to a fatal crash. Our major crash investigation team is en route. A detour is located at Rt. J in Peculiar. Expect delays in the area. #kctraffic @MoDOT_KC pic.twitter.com/mn7kz1tzWF — MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) February 7, 2022

Details of the crash have yet to be released.

This is a developing story.