Southwest adds new destinations from KCI; expands service on existing routes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday several additions to its schedule at Kansas City International Airport.

Starting June 4, 2026, the airline will launch new daily nonstop flights between KMCI and Boston’s Logan International Airport.

Also starting June 4, 2026, the airline will begin weekend service between KMCI and Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, as well as between KMCI and Norfolk International Airport in Virginia.

As part of Thursday’s slate of announcements, the airline said it was expanding the frequency of flights between KMCI and Los Angeles International Airport, Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

“Southwest Airlines’ growth in Kansas City is an excellent indicator of a region on the rise,” Kansas City, Missouri, Aviation Department Director Melissa Cooper said Thursday. “These new flights offer travelers more options and easier itineraries to some of our most requested destinations.”

More information about the new schedule is available on the airline’s website.

