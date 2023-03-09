Southwest Airlines adds 2 nonstop international routes from Kansas City International Airport 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it is adding flights between Kansas City International Airport and two international tourist destinations starting this October.

Starting Oct. 7, Kansas City travelers will be able to take nonstop flights between the new single terminal at KCI and Montego Bay, Jamaica, and from KCI to Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos, Mexico.

The flights will be operated seasonally and operate on Saturdays.

Southwest's planned additions join the existing Kansas City to Cancun route that’s set to return to daily service Oct. 5, 2023.

Thursday’s announcement comes just more than a week after Kansas City opened the $1.5 billion new single terminal.

Southwest Airlines referenced the new terminal in announcing the new international flights.

The airline also announced Thursday it is adding daily nonstop service between Kansas City and Long Beach Airport in California. The new schedule starts March 9.

