Southwest Airlines to offer nonstop service between Kansas City, San Juan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City travelers taking to the skies next summer will have a new destination to choose from.

On Friday, Southwest Airlines announced its first nonstop route to connect Kansas City International Airport with Louis Muñoz Marin International Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Service will run once a week on Saturdays starting in June 2027.

“Nonstop service to San Juan means Kansas Citians can trade barbecue smoke for ocean breezes, explore the blue streets of Old San Juan, and enjoy everything Puerto Rico has to offer,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a press release Friday. “It’s also a great way for our Puerto Rican neighbors to get home, and for visitors from the island to discover Kansas City.”

Kansas City aviation officials said the new nonstop route marks the 10th nonstop route announced by Southwest Airlines since the opening of the single terminal in 2023.

“The Aviation Department is always looking to grow the number of nonstop destinations for our travelers to access from Kansas City and opening up San Juan is another step in that direction,” Kansas City Aviation Director Melissa Cooper said.

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