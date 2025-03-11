Watch Now
Southwest Airlines will charge to check bags, launch basic economy tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Southwest Airlines will now charge to check bags for the first time, and launch basic economy tickets.

It's a big change that set the low-cost pioneer apart from its rivals for more than half a century.

The goal is to increase revenue.

The changes come after months of pressure from activist Elliott Investment Management. The firm took a stake in the airline last year, and won five board seats.

For tickets purchase on or after May 28, Southwest customers in all but the top-tier fare class will have to pay to check bags, though there will be exceptions.

Elite frequent flyers who hold "A-list Preferred" status will still get two bags and A-List level members will get one free checked bag. Southwest credit card holders will also get one free checked bag.

"Two bags fly free" is a registered trademark on Southwest's website, but the change brings the largest U.S. domestic carrier in line with its rivals.

