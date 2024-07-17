Watch Now
Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City Mexican restaurant staple Ponak’s up for sale

Ponak's Mexican restaurant on Kansas City, Missouri's Southwest Boulevard
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the best places to grab a margarita in Kansas City is up for sale.

Block and Company, Inc., Realtors announced this week that it is helping with the sale of Ponak’s Mexican Restaurant at 2856 Southwest Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri.

The company says its looking to find a buyer “who will carry on their time-honored traditions and continue to operate an exceptionally high-performing Mexican restaurant.”

Ponak’s was found by John Ponak nearly half-a-century ago after he returned from the Vietnam War.

The listing page for the sale says the 6,228 square-foot building features unique art deco design, including an outdoor patio.

The listing says long-term management, kitchen, bar and server staff are already in place for any prospective buyer.

